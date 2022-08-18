Hogsthorpe caravan park plans scaled-back
Controversial plans for a large caravan park in Lincolnshire have been scaled-back after more than 600 objections were received.
The proposed site in Hogsthorpe, near Skegness, would have had 108 static caravans.
However, after listening to feedback, the developers have submitted revised plans for 65 caravans.
They previously said the park on Sea Lane would be "an asset to the village".
Since the plans were first lodged by Andrew Clover Planning and Design in March people locally, as well as from across Yorkshire, have raised concerns.
One resident wrote: "I am extremely worried for the residents of Hogsthorpe village.
"Their way of life will be changed forever in a detrimental and devastating manner."
The parish council had also objected to the plans, stating that Hogsthorpe was a "peaceful rural location" which wasn't suitable for a large caravan park.
Chapel St Leonards resident Helen Tedman added: "There are no facilities in Hogsthorpe - just a shop and two pubs. It is so lovely in the village with vast views of the rolling fields, and we don't want that to change."
Opponents also raised concerns about traffic and access to the site.
The revised documents, which have been published on East Lindsey District Council's planning portal, state that the scheme had been redesigned "following discussions with the planning officer and taking into account some of the comments made during the planning application".
"The latest scheme provides 65 caravans and represents a 40% reduction in number."
The plans are due to go before the council's planning committee at a later date, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
