Man found in Lincoln street with life-threatening injuries
- Published
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found in the street.
He was discovered by a member of the public at the junction of Ripon Street and Chequers Court in Lincoln at about 02:40 BST on Tuesday, police said.
Officers have not been able to find his next of kin and are asking for anyone who knows the victim to get in touch.
They also want to speak to a man and a woman who they believe were with the man at the time he was found injured.
Lincolnshire Police said they were alerted after the injured man was brought to hospital by ambulance.
A force spokesperson said officers are "keeping an open mind about the cause of the injuries" and want to know more about the circumstances of the incident.
The man is described as in his forties, white, around 5ft 8in (1.8m) tall with a slim build, and short brown hair. He was wearing a brown T-shirt, black jeans, and light blue shoes, police said.
Officers said they are keen to speak to a man and woman who they believe were with the injured man. They said the pair are not suspects.
The woman is described as aged in her thirties with red hair and the man as tall and thin, wearing a cap and a black-coloured shirt. They the scene left along Monson Street in the direction of the city centre.
Anyone with footage of the High Street area between 01:00 BST and 03:00 BST on 16 August is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.