A52 in Lincolnshire closed after multi-vehicle crash

The A52 roadGoogle
The road is closed between Saxondale and Grantham in Lincolnshire

The A52 has been closed in both directions in Lincolnshire because of a multi-vehicle collision, National Highways has said.

A 13-mile (21km) stretch between the A46 at Saxondale and the A1 at Grantham has been shut while emergency services deal with the crash.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the scene at about 15:10 BST. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It is not known when the road will reopen and a diversion is in place.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics