Ingoldmells stabbing: Teenage boy arrested
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man in his 30s was stabbed at a caravan park in Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to reports of "a serious assault" at The Chase in Ingoldmells at about 02:30 BST on Sunday.
The man suffered what was believed to be knife wounds to his shoulders and back, the force said.
His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, and the boy remained in custody, a spokesperson added.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and urged any witnesses to come forward.
