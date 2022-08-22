Two men killed in Lincolnshire rural road crashes
- Published
Two men have died after they were involved in crashes on Lincolnshire's roads during the weekend.
Police were called to a collision in West End, Frampton, between a white Vauxhall Vivaro and a silver Renault Laguna just before 09:30 BST on Sunday.
The Renault driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
A 60-year-old man died after his motorbike collided with a car on the A153 in West Ashby later on Sunday.
Police said the dead man's white and red Yamaha R1 collided with a blue Mini Cooper S just before 17:30 BST, and the motorcyclist died at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed either incident, or who has dashcam footage which may help investigations, is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.