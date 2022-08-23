Ingoldmells stabbing: Boy, 14, charged with attempted murder
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a man in his 30s was stabbed at a caravan park.
Police were called to reports of a "serious assault" at The Chase in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, at about 02:30 BST on Sunday.
The man suffered what were believed to be knife wounds to his shoulders and back, a force spokesperson said.
The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared in court on Monday and was remanded into youth detention.
He will appear in court again at a later date.
Police said inquiries were ongoing and continued to appeal for information about what happened.
