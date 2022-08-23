Lincoln communal gardens trimmed after gate blunder resolved
- Published
An overgrown communal garden where grass grew to 3ft received a long-awaited trim after a gate which was too small to get a mower through was finally replaced.
Due to access problems, the grass at council-owned Cannon Street flats in Lincoln had not been cut since May.
Residents complained litter had also been thrown into the uncut grass.
The City of Lincoln Council said the issue had been rectified and the grass cut back.
Residents said after the gate was installed, the grass quickly got out of control and the communal area became a dumping ground.
Councillor Clare Smalley said she had been trying to get the authority to fix the gates for several months, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It isn't fair that residents haven't been able to use their communal area for the whole summer," she added.
The authority also received complaints about an overgrown bush blocking light to one of the residents' bedrooms.
It said it had asked contractors to remove the bush some time ago and had raised the matter with them again.
"We understand that contractors have recently taken new photos of the bush in preparation to remove it," a council spokesperson added.
