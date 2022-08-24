Red Arrows: RAF probes 'unacceptable behaviour' claims
- Published
Red Arrows personnel are being investigated amid allegations of "unacceptable behaviour", the RAF says.
More than 40 staff, including young female recruits, gave hours of evidence to an inquiry, according to the Times.
A "number of personnel" who were part of the famous Lincolnshire-based aerobatic team were the subject of an internal investigation, the RAF said.
None of the allegations, said to have included bullying, met the threshold for criminal charges, the RAF said.
The Times article alleges:
- Female recruits to the RAF Scampton-based Red Arrows were considered "fresh meat"
- Young recruits were pestered and bombarded with WhatsApp messages as soon as they joined the squadron
- Drinking sessions took place hours before flights
- Alcohol-fuelled fights took place
'Far-reaching investigation'
The RAF said it had a "zero-tolerance approach" to unacceptable behaviour and took action wherever wrongdoing was proven.
An RAF spokeswoman said: "Following allegations of unacceptable behaviour within the Red Arrows, the RAF commissioned a thorough and far-reaching investigation."
She said allegations that pilots flew while intoxicated were "unfounded", adding that "all RAF pilots, in the Red Arrows or otherwise, are subject to strict regulations on alcohol consumption before conducting any flying".
She added: "Safety remains paramount and any pilot found to have breached those regulations would simply not be permitted to fly and would face disciplinary action."
The RAF said it would not comment on the "individual circumstances of specific personnel moves", which it said were for "personal and professional reasons".
The BBC understands the inquiry's final report is now being considered by RAF bosses.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.