Louth crash: Ewan McEwan is second teenager killed in crash
- Published
A second teenager has died after a crash involving two cars near Louth, police have said.
A 19-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a Toyota Aygo, was killed when it collided with a Mazda on the A631 near South Elkington, on 9 August.
Another passenger in the car, art student Ewan McEwan, 19, from Grimsby, died in hospital on Tuesday, Lincolnshire Police said.
In a tribute, his family said he was "a light in everyone's life".
Police had previously said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other passengers in the Toyota were taken to hospital for treatment.
On Friday, the force confirmed Ewan had died from his injuries and released a statement from his family.
"We are utterly devastated that our beautiful and kind boy has been taken from us so tragically early," it said.
"Ewan was a six-foot-four gentle giant who never harmed anyone. He was a light in everyone's life, even from being a baby, and that continued all through his life.
"He touched people's lives in a very special way and was deeply loved by all of his family and friends."
