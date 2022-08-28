Lincoln: Man named in River Witham body murder inquiry
A man whose body was found in a river and is believed to have been murdered has been named by police.
Lincolnshire Police said although formal identification was yet to take place, the man is believed to be 45-year-old Igors Petrovs.
Officers were called to Lincoln's Waterside North area at about 08:30 BST to reports of a body in the River Witham.
Two men, aged 41 and 43, are being held on suspicion of murder.
A 45-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
The force said all three remained in custody.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are keen to hear from any motorists driving along Waterside North at around 00:30 BST on Sunday 21 August.
