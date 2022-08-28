Holbeach: Attempted murder arrest after man's stabbing
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed in a Lincolnshire town centre.
Police were called to the High Street in Holbeach just after 01:00 BST, where officers found a seriously injured man.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Anyone who saw what happened or who has information about the incident has been asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.
