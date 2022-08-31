Lincoln: Two in court over murder of man found in river
Two men have appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in a river in Lincoln.
The victim, believed to be Igors Petrovs, was found in the River Witham in the Waterside North area on 24 August, Lincolnshire Police said.
Kaspars Spiridonvos, 41, of Stamp End, and Andrejs Servutas, 43, of Monks Road, were remanded in custody at Lincolnshire Magistrates' Court.
They will both appear before the city's crown court on Friday.
