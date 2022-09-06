Lincolnshire firms fined £320k over workman's van crush death
- Published
Two construction firms have been fined more than £320,000 over the death of an 18-year-old workman on a housing site.
Josh Disdel was clearing a blocked sewer on the White Bridges estate in Boston, Lincolnshire, when he was crushed by a van.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said he had been given no safety equipment and no risk assessment had been carried out before the incident in 2018.
Both firms were fined for breaching health and safety laws.
Mr Disdel, from Holbeach, was just a few weeks into his new job when he died on 13 July, 2018.
Lincoln Crown Court heard he was lying in the road, with his head and torso in a manhole, when a co-worker drove over him as he moved a van to let another contractor pass.
Mr Disdel was taken to hospital in Nottingham but later died as a result of his injuries.
Passing sentence, Judge Sjolin Knight said: "These two young men were sent out without a risk assessment to do the work, or a plan as to how to do the work, or safety equipment."
In a statement read to the court, Mr Disdel's mother Fiona-Jane Lobley said her son was working on the site before he started a career with the RAF.
"His death on the cusp of his adult life has left a huge gap," she said.
'Multitude of failures'
D. Brown (Building Contractors) Ltd, who were the main contractors on the housing project, was fined £300,000, having preciously been found guilty by a jury of failing to ensure the health and safety of a person other than an employee.
Darrell Tripp, who was site manager for D. Brown on the project, was also convicted of the offence. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for two years.
P&R Plant Hire (Lincolnshire) Ltd, who employed Mr Disdel and were groundworking sub-contractors on the housing estate project, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to failing to ensure the health and safety at work of one its employees. The firm was fined £24,000
Brent Woods, who was a construction manager for P&R was convicted by a majority verdict of a single charge of failing to take reasonable care to ensure the health and safety of Mr Disdel. He was handed an 18 weeks jail term, suspended for two years.
Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Mark Welsh said: "This was a completely avoidable incident, caused by a multitude of failures by both companies and both of the individuals who appeared in court.
"All of the defendants failed to adequately plan the work to identify the risks, failed to ensure that the individuals carrying out the work were trained and competent to do so, and failed to ensure a safe system of work was in place and followed.
"The result was the tragic loss of life of a young man who was looking forward to a bright future."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.