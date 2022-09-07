West Lindsey councillor says harassment crossed a line
- Published
A councillor has said the abuse he received from a member of the public crossed a line and involved the man contacting his daughter's school.
Matthew Boles, a member of West Lindsey District Council, said he eventually approached the police over the harassment he had endured.
He said he received little support from the council over the 18-month period the intimidation lasted.
The Gainsborough-based authority has been approached for comment.
Mr Boles said he had served as a Liberal Democrat councillor for 10 years and for eight he had "loved it".
"But in the last two years, I've been subjected to harassment and intimidation by a member of the public and I had to go to the police," he said.
"This gentleman got to the point where he was emailing my daughter's school about me."
'No support'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Boles said he had "sucked" the abuse up for most of the 18 months.
"You think it's part of the job. People will always disagree with you, but there's a line."
He said councillors sign up for criticism, but their families do not and councils should do more for their members.
"There's no support in place for councillors, which is no criticism of council officers.
"Other than going to police, there's nothing that can be done."
Mr Boles made the remarks as West Lindsey District Council backed the national Debate Not Hate Campaign.
Launched by the Local Government Association, the campaign aims to encourage healthy debate and improve support for politicians facing abuse and intimidation.
During the debate another Liberal Democrat councillor said abuse was having an impact on people getting involved in local politics.
David Cotton said: "I ask people if they want to stand for our parish council, and they say 'I don't want all the abuse'."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.