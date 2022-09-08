Lincolnshire Police: Former officer charged with misconduct
- Published
A former police constable is alleged to have abused his powers for sexual purposes while serving as an officer.
Shaun Wheeler, 56, who worked for Lincolnshire Police, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office, the police watchdog said.
He is alleged to have engaged in sexually-motivated communications while on duty with two women who he met through his work between 2017 and 2019.
Mr Wheeler will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 6 October.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) received a referral from the force in February 2019 and launched an investigation into the allegations against Mr Wheeler, who resigned from his role later that year.
Mr Wheeler is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts and inappropriate communications with one woman between July 2017 and March 2018.
He is alleged to have engaged in sexually motivated communications with another woman between January and March 2019.
