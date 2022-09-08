Lincolnshire: Skull found in duck pond dates from Roman era
- Published
A skull found in a duck pond in June is from the Roman period, police said.
The human skull was discovered in the pond in Pear Tree Lane, Fulstow, Lincolnshire, on 16 June after a member of the public spotted it in the water.
It was sent off for further examination, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said.
Det Insp Richard Nethercott said the results showed it was "likely that this individual was alive during the Roman period, between AD 276 and 342".
A spokesperson for the force said the skull would be given to a local archaeologist.
