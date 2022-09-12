Boston: Two men killed in crash on A16
Two men have been killed in a crash on a main road in Lincolnshire.
The driver and passenger of a black BMW, aged 41 and 34 respectively, died in the collision with a black Ford Kuga on the A16 at Kirton, near Boston, on Sunday, police said.
The road was closed for 10 hours as officers carried out inquiries after the crash, which happened at 22:30 BST.
Lincolnshire Police said the driver and passenger in the Kuga were injured and taken to hospital.
The A16 at Kirton roundabout and Washway Road reopened just before 09:00 BST on Monday, officers said.
Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
