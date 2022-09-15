Welton Le Marsh: Boy, 17, dies after crash in Lincolnshire
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has died following a car crash in Lincolnshire, police have said.
The teenager had been a passenger in a black Seat Ibiza that left Gunby Road, in Welton Le Marsh, at about 23:20 BST on 7 September.
Lincolnshire Police said the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.
The driver and two other passengers were not seriously hurt. No other vehicle was involved, police said.
Officers are supporting the boy's family, the force said.
Witnesses are asked to call Lincolnshire Police, including anyone with relevant dashcam footage.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.