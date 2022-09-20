Lincolnshire artist's anger after cost of living mural removed
- Published
A Lincolnshire street artist says he is angry after a mural about the cost of living crisis was removed by a council.
Karl Barfoot agreed with South Holland District Council to produce artwork on walls across Spalding.
However, an image of a child with an empty plate surrounded by headlines about rising food costs has been taken off the side of a sports centre.
The council said the image breached its agreement with Mr Barfoot and its removal was not a political decision.
"It was just to symbolise that obviously with the times we're living in at the minute some people can't afford to feed their children," Mr Barfoot said.
He added: "I did like sort of not following the rules a little bit. I sent in a picture of a kid with climate change to do with this.
"Obviously I've done a kid with cost of living because I thought it was more appropriate for the times that are happening."
He said that a previous artwork about men's mental health was left up, despite it not getting prior council approval before he painted it.
In response, Conservative councillor Gary Taylor said he was "surprised and disappointed to discover that this latest artwork falls outside of what was agreed".
"Both parties agreed that any artwork displayed at the Castle Sports Complex would be themed around sports and the environment," he said.
"Sadly, on this occasion this latest piece doesn't do that."
Cllr Taylor added the artwork was removed and handed back to the artist for display elsewhere.
Mr Barfoot has previously painted artwork at the town's railway station of the Hogwarts Express from Harry Potter and a mural of the Queen in Moulton produced for her Platinum Jubilee which has attracted bouquets of flowers following the monarch's death.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.