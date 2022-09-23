Boston play area arson: Vandals set light to equipment
Vandals set fire to a Lincolnshire play area causing thousands of pounds worth of damage, police have said.
The suspected arson attack happened at the park in Woodville Road, Boston, at about 21:30 BST on 16 September.
Police said damage of £32,000 was caused to equipment at the site, which is owned by Boston Borough Council.
No arrests have been made but officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Council leader Paul Skinner said: "It is extremely disappointing that anyone would commit such a mindless and needless act of vandalism to a popular piece of play equipment which was funded by Boston Big Local and was used by the children in our community.
"These actions have meant that certain parts of the park are now out of use. I urge anyone with any information to come forward and help the police with their investigations."
