Lilia Valutyte stabbing: Man appears in court charged with murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a nine-year-old girl in a Lincolnshire town in July.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound on Fountain Lane in the centre of Boston on 28 July and died later.
Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via video link.
The judge ordered reports to be carried out before Mr Skebas can enter a plea. He is next due to appear before Lincoln Crown Court on 28 November.
He has been remanded in custody until that date.
