Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard.
Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told.
Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek and their daughter shared a flat in Boston at the time of the attack in November.
Mr Ranoszek denies a charge of murder.
In his opening speech, prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC warned jurors the evidence in the case would be distressing.
He said: "Some of the evidence we will hear over the next few weeks is by any any standards, and I mean any standards, ugly, graphic, explicit and upsetting."
Mr Aspden said Ms Golabek had become unhappy with her relationship and had given Mr Ranoszek two weeks' notice to leave the family home.
Ms Golabek then began contacting other men on dating site Tinder, something Mr Ranoszek had been aware of, the barrister said.
On 9 November, Mr Ranoszek attacked Ms Golabek in the sitting room of their home, Mr Aspden said.
'Vanished'
"He beat her repeatedly about the head with a weapon, probably a hammer," said the barrister.
The couple's daughter was asleep in her bedroom at the time of the attack, the jury was told.
"Ilona Golabek was literally bludgeoned to death," said Mr Aspden.
He said the defendant had made a determined effort to dispose of her remains, dismembering her and clearing up blood.
Later, Mr Ranoszek was said to have cycled to Witham Way Country Park where he disposed of her body parts under the cover of darkness.
"Having done so, he cycled home," Mr Aspden added.
On 11 November, Mr Ranoszek attended Boston police station with a friend and reported Ms Golabek missing, saying she had "vanished into thin air".
The missing person enquiry later became a murder investigation, said Mr Aspden.
The trial continues.
