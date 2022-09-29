Geoffrey the Giraffe: Pilots' tribute in memory of girl
RAF crews in Lincolnshire have been flying with an unusual passenger in memory of a girl who died of a rare form of leukaemia, aged just nine.
Geoffrey the Giraffe was a constant companion for Louise Conway at Great Ormond Street Hospital, and would later prompt a fundraising campaign.
It began with a Facebook page called Giraffes on Tour, featuring images of toy giraffes flying all over the world.
Her father Ian said "little Geoffrey" had been a real soulmate.
Mr Conway, from Essex, said it had been difficult to talk about Louise following her death in 2013 "as it was so painful".
But, after seeing the images of toy giraffes in a group set up by friends, along with his favourite photo of Louise, he was able to speak more openly about his daughter.
The "Giraffes on Tour" campaign has since raised more than £15,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital, and has seen toy giraffes flying with the Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows and at celebrations marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Last week, the cuddly toy also featured in an exercise at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, which included a surprise appearance alongside the German air force.
Geoffrey, who is the group mascot for RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, where the campaign started, has also flown with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and on a Eurofighter Typhoon - both based at Coningsby.
The long-necked creature is also the mascot of the UK Spotters Group, a Facebook group for aircraft enthusiasts.
Lincolnshire became known as Bomber County because it had more than 100 RAF airfields and bases in World War II.
Asked what his daughter would have made of Geoffrey's adventures, Mr Conway said: "She would have absolutely loved it".
