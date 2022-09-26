Whaplode Drove: Man in court charged with murder after house fire
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dead following a house fire in Lincolnshire.
The body of Vincent Markham, 52, was found inside the burnt-out property in Farrow Road, in Whaplode Drove, near Spalding, on 7 August.
Police said Mr Markham died as a result of an assault at the property.
Sam Church, 36, of Acacia Avenue, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court charged with his murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Mr Church was remanded back into custody, and is next due to appear at the same court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 23 December.
A provisional trial date has been set for 16 February 2023.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.