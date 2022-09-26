Boston: Murder accused reported ex missing, trial hears
A man accused of murdering and mutilating his estranged partner attended a police station with her elderly father to report her missing, a court has heard.
Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park, jurors were told.
Kamil Ranoszek, 40, is on trial accused of her murder.
Lincolnshire Police initially treated her disappearance as a missing person inquiry.
Mr Ranoszek attended Boston police station with a friend on 11 November last year.
Later that day, Mr Ranoszek returned to the station with Ms Golabek's concerned, elderly father, Lincoln Crown Court was told.
Gordon Aspden KC, prosecuting, said Mr Ranoszek had in fact murdered Ms Golabek two days earlier in the sitting room of their ground floor flat in Wormgate, Boston.
Mr Aspden said Mr Ranoszek repeatedly beat Ms Golabek with a weapon, probably a hammer, after she gave him two weeks' notice to leave their home.
She then openly began contacting other men using the dating app Tinder.
The jury heard officers made a number of visits to the couple's home in the days after Mr Ranoszek reported Ms Golabek missing.
On one occasion, an officer noticed Ms Golabek's keys were still in the flat, Mr Aspden told the jury. Her passport was also not missing.
The jury was previously told Ms Golabek was a Polish national who had arrived in the UK as a teenager.
Mr Aspden asked the jury to consider why a Polish national would have disappeared without these items, and as a "doting mother", why she would have left behind a three-year-old daughter.
During police investigations, officers visited the house the pair shared their daughter on various occasions, the court heard.
Mr Ranoszek told officers that Ms Golabek collected £2 coins, which had gone missing with her, the court heard.
The prosecution claim Mr Ranoszek cut up his partner's body after bludgeoning her to death, and then cycled to Witham Way Country Park where he disposed of her remains.
The trial continues.
