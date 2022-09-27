East Heckington: A17 closed due to farm shop fire
A busy route in Lincolnshire is currently closed due to a major fire at a farm shop, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Abbey Parks Farm Shop in East Heckington shortly before 10:00 BST on Tuesday, following reports of a fire.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said seven fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were in attendance, with the A17 closed in both directions.
No injuries have been reported, but people are advised to avoid the area.
