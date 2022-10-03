Call to cut speed limit on Lincolnshire road after accidents
- Published
The speed limit on a road in Lincolnshire could be reduced after a series of accidents.
A county council report recommends dropping the limit to 40mph (64kph) on a stretch of the A15 between Northorpe and Bourne.
The call comes after an 80-year-old woman died after a three-vehicle collision on the road in December.
A decision whether to reduce the top speed from 60mph (97kph) will be made at a council meeting later.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, a local bus company has said it would prefer it remains at least 50mph (80kph).
The firm is reported as saying that higher speed limits allow buses to gain time which has been lost elsewhere on the route.
Investigations found the average speed on that part of the A15 is only 42mph (68kph).
Under the new limits, proposed by Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, traffic heading north would drop to 40mph (64kph) when passing through Northorpe and remain at that until they reach Bourne.
The report states: "The proposed extension to the existing 40mph at this location has met the criteria set out in the speed limit policy both in terms of accident rate and level of limit.
"It is anticipated that the reduction in speed limit here will reduce the incidence of collisions and improve highway safety."
