Lincoln: Third A46 road sign blunder sees Immingham renamed

Road signAndrew Washington
There's no place like Immington - at least on the A46

Highways bosses have apologised after a third misspelt road sign was spotted on the same city bypass.

In the latest blunder, a sign erected on the A46 in Lincoln directed motorists to the non-existent town of Immington, rather than Immingham.

National Highways said it was "taking steps to get this corrected".

Last year, a new sign for Saxilby on the bypass said "Saxibily", while another nearby for Thorpe on the Hill read "Thrope on the Hill".

A picture of the misspelt Immingham sign was posted on social media, prompting a response from local residents.

One person said: "We all have bad days at work", while others suggested moving those responsible to line-painting duties.

Karen Moore, programme development manager at National Highways, said: "We're sorry for any confusion this might have caused motorists.

"We're aware of the issues on this road sign and we are taking steps to get this corrected. "

North East Lincolnshire Council
The region is home to one of the UK's biggest ports

Immingham, in North East Lincolnshire, was mentioned in the Domesday Book in 1086 as Imungeham.

Its Anglo-Saxon name is thought to translate as "followers of a man called Immer", according to local history groups.

