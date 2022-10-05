Boston McDonald's restaurant yet to open as access road remains unbuilt
- Published
A McDonald's restaurant site on the outskirts of Boston remains unfinished because of problems constructing an access road.
The newly-built restaurant in Lincolnshire had been expected to open at Easter, according to some locals.
Officials said the delays had been caused by "technical issues" around a culvert crossing for the access road.
McDonald's said they hoped to open towards the end of the year, or early next year.
Robert Dukes, who lives nearby, said: "It's just like having a white elephant stood on your doorstep.
"They must be losing millions on it," he said.
The restaurant, which is close to a roundabout on the A52 Swineshead Road, appears to be completed, and is lit-up at night.
However, local resident Sharon Neal questioned what had happened with regard to the access road.
"People coming into Boston must think that's a bit of an eyesore, why isn't it open?
"They should have built the road before they did the building," she added.
Lincolnshire County Council said there had been "technical issues" with a culvert crossing for the access road to the site.
However, the authority added that updated plans had now been agreed.
A McDonald's spokesperson said: "We are working closely with the local council on the technical aspects of this site and we look forward to continuing building work and delivering the new restaurant towards the end of this year, or early next year."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.