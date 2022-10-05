Grantham man jailed over knife and hammer attack on ex-wife
A man who attacked his ex-wife with a knife and hammer and threw scalding hot water over his son has been jailed.
Mark Hough, 55, was arrested after police were called to reports of an assault in Manchester Way, Grantham, in October last year.
A woman in her 50s was left with multiple puncture wounds and a man in his 20s with burns to his body, Lincolnshire Police said.
Hough was jailed for nine years and six months at Lincoln Crown Court.
The court previously heard that Hough's ex-wife had suffered eight stab wounds to her torso during the attack, while their son suffered scalding injuries to his body.
Hough had denied a charge of attempted murder, but later admitted to a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm over the scalding.
'Sustained attack'
After Hough's sentencing, investigating officer Det Con Lee Papworth said the case highlighted "the horrific impact using a weapon can have".
He said: "This was a sustained attack on two individuals who, after healing from their physical wounds, will now forever live with the emotional scars of being on the receiving end of such as vicious assault."
Hough was jailed for eight years for the knife and hammer attack, with a further 18 months for the second offence, to run consecutively.
He was also handed an indefinite restraining order.
