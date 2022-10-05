Grantham: Teenager arrested after man attacked with bottle

The man, 24, was walking along Belton Lane in Grantham in the early hours of Saturday when he was attacked, police say

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was hit in the head with a bottle in Grantham.

The 24-year-old victim was struck while he was walking along Belton Lane at about 01:35 BST on Saturday.

The teenager, who was held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, has been released on bail while investigations continue, Lincolnshire Police said.

A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys, held under the same offence on Saturday, were also released on bail.

