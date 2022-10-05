Lincoln: Life-sized figures of Falklands heroes on display
More than 250 life-sized silhouettes of military personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the Falklands War have gone on display in Lincoln.
The figures at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the conflict.
IBCC's CEO Nicky van der Drift said it was a "powerful and emotive" tribute to those killed during the 1982 war.
A similar installation by the Standing with Giants group is currently on display in the Falkland Islands.
"It is a huge honour for us to be able to pay tribute to the fallen of the Falklands War with this powerful and emotive installation," said Ms van der Drift.
"To have it here over the Remembrance week will bring additional poignancy for visitors."
The 255 aluminium figures, made from reclaimed signage objects with the help of schoolchildren, were previously exhibited at Thoresby Park in Nottinghamshire.
Standing with Giants said it had been "overwhelmed by the amazing reactions" from visitors including the relatives of the fallen.
One of them was Kim Casey whose brother Kevin Casey was the first casualty of the war, when the Sea King helicopter he was travelling in crashed into the sea on 23 April 1982.
"Kim told us she cuddled the silhouette of Kevin, something she has not been able to do for 40 years, and thanked us," the organisation said.
The group's previous works have been displayed at sites including Blenheim Palace and Hampton Court Palace, where the displays have raised funds for charity.
