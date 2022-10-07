Crime-fighting dogs pose for charity calendar
A group of crime-fighting police dogs have modelled for a charity calendar to help retired service animals.
The pups all serve with Lincolnshire Police force's dog section and posed in rural landscapes across the county.
The calendars are on sale to support the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, which helps more than 300 police dogs.
PC Martyn Cragg said dogs work in "dangerous situations on the front line" and deserve to be well cared for in their retirement.
Models include PD Hanx and PD Shadow, who was photographed running through woodland in autumn.
Each month's picture is accompanied by a profile of the dog including information about their length of service with the force and their handler.
PC Cragg, a police dog instructor, said the animals "serve their communities in Lincolnshire all their lives".
"They go above and beyond to provide an outstanding service to the public and deserve to be looked after when they leave the service too," he said.
A spokesperson for the Thin Blue Paw Foundation said money raised from the calendar will be used to pay for veterinary treatment and medication for retired dogs.
The calendar costs £10 and is available from Lincolnshire Police.
