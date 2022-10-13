Lincolnshire Police: Dozens of sex offenders removed from register
Lincolnshire Police have removed 72 people from the Sex Offenders Register in the last five years.
Those sentenced to more than 30 months for a sex-related crime can be required to register with police for life.
But in 2010 the Supreme Court ruled offenders should have the opportunity to prove they had reformed and could apply to get their name removed.
Lincolnshire Police said its policies were in line with all forces around the country.
A Freedom of Information request revealed the force received 82 applications between 2017 and 2021.
A spokesperson said: "Each case is assessed individually in consultation with a number of agencies - probation, prison, mental health and the local authority - to see if they hold any information that would prevent the offender being removed from their legal obligations."
They said the applicant is assessed for "dynamic risk factors" on how likely the person is to reoffend and "protective factors known to be associated with reduced offending" before a decision is taken to remove their name from the register.
