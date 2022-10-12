Pinchbeck: Burglar who spray painted apology jailed
A burglar who sprayed "sorry lads" on the floor of a business premises after stealing property worth more than £12,000 has been jailed.
Joseph Hutchinson, 38, escaped with power tools and equipment in the overnight burglary at The Ark Hub in Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire, on 9 June.
Hutchinson, who had 45 previous convictions for 89 offences, admitted a charge of non-domestic burglary.
He was jailed for 30 months at Lincoln Crown Court.
Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said the front door of the premises had been found open when a member of staff returned the next morning.
"The words 'sorry lads' had been spray painted on the floor," he said.
Among the items stolen was 1,400 metres of cabling, which meant a vehicle must have been used by the intruders, the prosecutor added.
Mr Jones said blood found inside the business was matched to Hutchinson's DNA, but he had made no comment when he was arrested and interviewed.
However, Samantha Marsh, in mitigation, said his best defence was his guilty plea.
She told the court Hutchinson had been doing well in the community, but described the burglary as a "severe error of judgement".
