Folkingham: Ruined cottage to be auctioned to recover costs
A dilapidated cottage which has cost a council £1,400 a month to protect with scaffolding is to be auctioned.
Toll House Cottage in Folkingham, Lincolnshire, has been derelict for at least 15 years.
South Kesteven District Council secured a court order to sell after the owner refused to drop the asking price. The council is hoping to recover its costs.
The owner of the property had argued that a guide price of £20,000 was "basically giving the property away".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the cottage had previously been up for auction unsuccessfully for £78,000.
The listing for the online sale describes it as a "Grade II listed property situated in an elevated position with far-reaching views towards the picturesque and historic village of Folkingham, has scaffolding aiding its structure".
Councillor Robert Reid, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said at the time of the hearing: "A notice was served to the owner of Toll House Cottage, Folkingham, several years ago to protect this listed building.
"Regrettably, the necessary repair work was not undertaken so SKDC arranged installation of scaffolding, originally paid for by the owner, to prevent further deterioration".
