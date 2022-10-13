Grantham bottle attack: Five more people arrested
Five more people have been arrested over an attack in which a man was hit by a bottle, leaving him with potentially life-changing injuries.
The 24-year-old victim was hit as he walked in Belton Lane in Grantham, Lincolnshire, early on 1 October.
Four males, aged between 17 and 21, held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. All have been released on bail.
A 17-year-old girl held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice was also bailed, the force added.
The latest arrests were made between 6 October and Tuesday, police said.
A 12-year-old girl, two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were previously arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and bailed.
