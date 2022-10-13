Grantham bottle attack: Five more people arrested

Belton LaneGoogle
The man, 24, was walking along Belton Lane in Grantham in the early hours when he was attacked, police say

Five more people have been arrested over an attack in which a man was hit by a bottle, leaving him with potentially life-changing injuries.

The 24-year-old victim was hit as he walked in Belton Lane in Grantham, Lincolnshire, early on 1 October.

Four males, aged between 17 and 21, held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. All have been released on bail.

A 17-year-old girl held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice was also bailed, the force added.

The latest arrests were made between 6 October and Tuesday, police said.

A 12-year-old girl, two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were previously arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and bailed.

