Boston poultry worker denies using butchery skills to dismember ex
A poultry worker accused of murdering his estranged partner has denied using his butchery skills to dismember her body.
Body parts belonging to mother-of-one Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February.
Prosecutors allege Kamil Ranoszek, 42, bludgeoned her to death and then mutilated her body after finding out she had been contacting other men.
Mr Ranoszek, who is on trial at Lincoln Crown Court, denies a charge of murder.
Gordon Aspden KC, for the prosecution, concluded his questioning of Mr Ranoszek on Friday by suggesting that "things didn't go well" when he returned to the Wormgate flat he shared with Ms Golabek on 9 November.
Mr Aspden said the defendant was aware she was contacting other men through dating app Tinder and in a jealous frenzy repeatedly beat her to the head.
"You were so angry that you killed her," Mr Aspden said.
Mr Ranoszek replied: "No".
"You moved her body, probably to the bathroom, and you began cleaning up blood, didn't you? Mr Aspden asked the defendant, who again replied "No."
The prosecutor then suggested Mr Ranoszek had used his butchery skills to remove parts of the body, and then cycled to Witham Way Country Park during the early hours of 11 November.
Mr Ranoszek, who worked at poultry producer Moy Park, replied "Not true."
Later the same day, Mr Ranoszek attended Boston police station with a friend and reported Ms Golabek missing, saying she had "vanished into thin air".
The missing person inquiry later became a murder investigation.
Andrew Campbell Tiech KC, defending, asked Mr Ranoszek to describe Ms Golabek.
"She was lively, friendly and energetic," Mr Ranoszek said.
"I loved her because she was the mother to my child and we were trying our best to bring her up as an adult girl."
Asked if he had killed her, he replied: "That's not me. I didn't do this."
The trial continues.
