Lincoln: Thousands of homes connected in broadband rollout
- Published
About 2,000 homes in Lincoln can now access faster broadband, according to engineers.
A £21m programme to upgrade internet services across the city is under way.
Homes and businesses in the Abbey area can now access improved broadband and work is taking place or expected to start in other parts of the city.
Dominika Walker, from company CityFibre, said work was "progressing at speed" and claimed any disruption would "pay off" in the long-term.
A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said work was under way in Minster, Castle, Carholme and Glebe wards, while construction was expected to start in Birchwood, Hartsholme, North Hykeham, Boultham and Park wards in the next few weeks.
They said the full rollout was expected to be completed in 2024, when nearly every home and business will have access to full fibre broadband from a choice of internet providers.
