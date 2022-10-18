Louth parklets: Controversial seating will not return - deputy mayor
Much-criticised "parklet" seating will not make a return to a Lincolnshire town centre after being removed due to vandalism, it has been confirmed.
The seats were installed in Louth earlier this year as part of a bid to get people to spend more time there.
But two parklets in Mercer Row were taken away last week after being ripped up and dumped down an alley by vandals.
At a public meeting on Monday to discuss the seating, it was confirmed the parklets would not be reinstalled.
The wooden seating areas were installed as part of the Louth Active Travel Scheme, aiming to improve walking and cycling in the town and were funded by a £799,900 Department for Transport grant.
However, they have attracted some criticism following the introduction of town centre traffic restrictions, with some businesses reporting a drop in trade.
Since being put up in Mercer Row in August, the parklets been damaged by vandals and anti-parklet graffiti has been daubed across the nearby road.
Lincolnshire County Council told the BBC it had paid £62,000 for four parklets, although only two were installed.
'Wrong place'
At least 150 people attended Monday's Louth Town Council-organised meeting about the parklets.
During the meeting, Councillor Julia Simmons, the town's deputy mayor, confirmed that Chris Miller, a senior leader at Lincolnshire County Council, had said the parklets would not be reinstalled.
Ms Simmons said afterwards that the meeting had been "very useful because people wanted to have their say" about the parklets.
"I think Mr Miller took away from the meeting the general feeling that people have towards the parklets, and those views will be fed back to the council," she added.
Ms Simmons said she and Jeremy Baskett, the mayor of Louth, had carried out surveys on the parklets since they were first installed in the summer.
"The overriding feeling feeling was that the parklets were in the wrong place," she said.
Visiting the town last week, the BBC found only one person in support of the seating. Other residents dismissed them as "skips" and complained they were out of keeping with the town's character.
Ms Simmons explained that Louth had a high number of elderly and people with disabilities who struggled when 30-minute parking bays were removed in March ahead of the installation of the parklets.
She said she felt "the ethos" of the scheme was "a good one", but she added that "one size does not fit all".
Previously, Lincolnshire County Council said a final decision on the future of Louth's parklets would be made on 25 October.
The BBC has approached Lincolnshire County Council for further comment.
