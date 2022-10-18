Gainsborough: Elderly resident's window smashed with concrete
An elderly resident's window was smashed when a concrete block was thrown at their house in Gainsborough.
Lincolnshire Police said the victim, in their 80s, had been in the home on Ashcroft Road at the time of the attack at 20:55 BST on 9 October.
The resident's home has been targeted twice in recent months, officers said.
The force said it was treating it as criminal damage and asked for anyone who may have captured footage of a man in a grey tracksuit to come forward.
Police said the man, who had his hood up, reportedly approached the front of the property and threw two pieces of concrete, with one smashing a downstairs window.
The resident was not injured, police said, with people urged to share useful information via 101, on email or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
