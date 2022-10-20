Lincoln car meet crash: Two men appear in court
Two drivers who were involved in a crash at an unauthorised car meet in Lincoln in which three people were injured have appeared in court.
Police said the cars were being driven at high speed in front of a large crowd when they crashed in Whisby Road in August 2021.
Bailey Davis, 20, denied a charge of dangerous driving at Lincoln Crown Court but admitted careless driving.
Robert Haines, 33, previously admitted four counts of dangerous driving.
The case was adjourned for a further hearing on 14 November.
