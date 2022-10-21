Lincolnshire GP receptionists taught to spot loneliness signs
- Published
Doctors' receptionists in Lincolnshire are being taught to spot the signs of loneliness.
GP practices in the Spalding area will receive what the NHS says is the first-of-its-kind training.
The Campaign to End Loneliness, who are supporting the initiative, said around 1 in 4 people in Lincolnshire reported feeling lonely either often or at least some of the time during the pandemic.
If successful, the training is expected to be expanded across the county.
According to a survey by the Royal College of General Practitioners, people who experience loneliness are more likely to visit their GP and to use other health services such as hospital accident and emergency units, putting pressure on already stretched services.
The college found that 75% of GPs said that between one and five consultations per day are due to loneliness.
Robin Hewings from the Campaign to End Loneliness said isolation "was one of the key issues facing our society today".
"Loneliness can lead to a host of health issues, including an increased risk of stroke, high blood pressure, dementia and depression," he said.
"More than 22 million people in Britain, around one third of the whole population, have felt lonely some of the time or occasionally."
"By partnering with NHS Property Services on this training programme, we will help NHS reception teams in Lincolnshire to direct lonely people to specialist services to get them the support they need, whilst also freeing up GP time."
Government research suggests a reduction in loneliness from "severe' to "moderate" would have the same wellbeing benefit to the average person as a rise in income of £9,537 per year.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story you can visit the BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.