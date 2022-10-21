Cost of living: Boston's Christmas lights display scaled back
A council has said it is scaling back its Christmas lights display this year due to rising costs.
Boston Borough Council had considered purchasing lights for the whole town, according to a report due before its scrutiny committee.
However, those plans were scrapped after quotes were received.
The report says Councillor Tracey Abbott, portfolio holder for the town centre, had "concerns about the cost of living crisis and rising energy costs".
Previous displays in the town have featured an array of lights along its cobbled shopping streets.
However, the council was labelled "a bunch of miserable scrooges" and the display "dismal" after the authority withdrew its funding in 2016.
Provision was later passed to the Christmas in Boston group through a combination of grants, sponsorship and volunteering.
But, according to the report, the volunteer group said it intends to turn down the offer of a £5,000 grant this year as it is unable to cover costs including the renewal of the lights, which are five years old and three years out of warranty.
The report states that although the council was unable to "light the whole town" within its available budget, an events programme meant residents "will have plenty of opportunity" to celebrate Christmas in the town.
Ms Abbott said the council had also been able to purchase a large decorated and lit tree which will be installed in the town centre ready for a Christmas event on 24 November.
"In buying the tree, this also means it can be used again," she said.
A request will also be submitted to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to help with the costs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms Abbott added: "Boston Borough Council is not in any way stopping community groups from putting up and installing Christmas lights in our town."
She added the council had offered approximately £42,000 to community groups to put up Christmas lights over the past five years.
The Christmas programme will be discussed at a council meeting on 27 October.
