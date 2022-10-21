Lincoln: Youths' anti-social behaviour sparks dispersal order
- Published
A dispersal order has been put in place after people visiting a treatment centre and retail park in Lincoln said they were being intimidated by youths.
The 48-hour order covers the Carlton Centre area and begins at 17:00 BST on Friday, Lincolnshire Police said.
There had been multiple reports of anti-social behaviour by groups of up to 20 youths recently, the force said.
Officers would also be carrying out extra patrols in the affected area over the coming weekend, it added.
A force spokesperson said disruptive and intimidating behaviour by groups of youths had significantly increased in the last month, with officers called out as many as five times in one evening.
"Their actions are now moving from anti-social behaviour to criminality," the spokesperson added.
Police said they had received reports of groups of youths abusing shop staff, customers and passers-by, shouting at people in cars, attempting to steal items and climbing on shop roofs.
Incidents were focused around McDonalds, Poundstretcher, Lidl and B&M at the Carlton Centre, officers said.
The force said it had also been contacted by people who were "reluctant to visit a nearby treatment centre for appointments due to the intimidation experienced".
The dispersal order prohibited groups of youths gathering in the car parks or businesses and those who did were liable to arrest, it added.
