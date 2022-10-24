Historic Lincoln friary to reopen after £2m lottery grant
A 13th Century building in Lincoln is to reopen to the public after being awarded £2m by the National Lottery.
Greyfriars on Broadgate will become an events space and heritage centre incorporating a café.
The former religious building is Grade 1 listed and was built in 1230. It later served as a school, a prison, a mechanics institute and the county museum.
It was closed in 2008 and is listed on the National At Risk Register.
City of Lincoln Council and charity Heritage Lincolnshire have worked together to secure the funding.
The grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund will go towards a £3m refurbishment.
It is set to reopen in 2025.
Matt Bentley from Heritage Lincolnshire said he was "very excited by this fantastic news".
"The award of the funding is testament to all the hard work undertaken by the professional team, City of Lincoln Council and Heritage Lincolnshire over the last 18 months," he said.
"We are incredibly privileged to be a partner in the saving this internationally important building, and can't wait to move forward with the project, to create a new vibrant heritage venue for the city of Lincoln."
The building was home to a church and an infirmary run by Franciscan friars. It is believed to be the oldest surviving Franciscan friary building in England.
The religious order were known as greyfriars after the colour of their monks' habits, and was supported by Robert Grosseteste, who became Bishop of Lincoln in 1235.
