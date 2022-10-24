Ilona Golabek murder: Crippen trial questions used to secure conviction
Questions from an infamous 20th Century murder trial have been mirrored to help secure the murder conviction of a man in Lincolnshire over 100 years later.
Kamil Ranoszek, from Boston, was jailed for life at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday for murdering Ilona Golabek, 27.
During his trial, Ranoszek claimed Ms Golabek had vanished from their flat on the evening she was last seen alive.
But Gordon Aspden KC used questions from the trial of Dr Crippen in 1910 to show she never left the flat alive.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Ranoszek, 42, of Wormgate, Boston, bludgeoned Ms Golabek to death and dismembered her body while their three-year-old daughter slept in their flat in November 2021.
Body parts belonging to Ms Golabek were found dumped in a park in Boston in February this year.
During Ranoszek's trial, Mr Aspden said the defendant had been aware Ms Golabek was contacting other men through dating app Tinder.
Ranoszek repeatedly beat her in the head in a jealous frenzy when he returned to the flat he shared with her on Wormgate, Boston, on 9 November 2021, the jury heard.
On the evening of her death, Ranoszek had claimed he had returned home from a friend's birthday and found her sat on the sofa holding her phone.
He told the court he had then gone to bed and that Ms Golabek had vanished by the time he got up for work some hours later.
Ms Golabek's remains were not discovered until three months after her killing and the only evidence against Ranoszek was circumstantial, the jury was told.
However, Mr Aspden used questions from the trial of Dr Hawley Crippen, one of the most infamous killers in British history, to show Ms Golabek had never left the flat alive.
In 1910, Crippen had been accused of poisoning and dismembering his wife, Cora, and hiding her remains under the basement floor.
His defence had claimed Cora had fled to America with another man.
At his trial at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Richard Muir asked Crippen: "On the early morning of 1 February you were left alone in your house with your wife?", to which Crippen answered: "Yes."
"She was alive?" Crippen answered: "Yes."
"And well?" Crippen answered: "Yes."
"Do you know of any person in the world who has seen her alive since?", to which Crippen replied: "I do not."
Crippen was subsequently hanged for his wife's murder following his trial.
At Lincoln Crown Court, Mr Aspden used the same questions during Ranoszek's trial 112 years later.
He asked Ranoszek: "At 11pm on the night of 9 November, you returned home and were left alone in the sitting room of 26a Wormgate with Ilona Golabek. Is that right?"
Ranoszek replied: "Yes", and confirmed the couple's daughter was asleep in her bedroom.
Mr Aspden then asked: "Ilona Golabek was alive?", to which Ranoszek replied: "Yes."
"And well?", Mr Aspden asked, to which Ranoszek again answered: "Yes."
Mr Aspden continued: "Do you know of any person in the world who has seen her alive since then?", to which Ranoszek replied: "No."
After deliberating for three days, the jury at Lincoln found Ranoszek guilty of Ms Golabek's murder.
He was told he must serve at least 22 years in prison.
