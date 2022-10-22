Lincoln: Historic shopfronts restored to former glory
Historic shopfronts in Lincoln have been restored to their former glory as part of a project to revitalise the area and protect its heritage.
About £1m has been spent on the Sincil Street shops, now considered rare back-to-back properties which have stood the test of time.
Lost features have also been reinstated and the buildings have been modernised.
The council said the shops needed to be preserved to maintain Lincoln's "special character".
Shop fronts on St Mary's Street have already been restored as part of the project between City of Lincoln Council and Historic England.
Neil Murray, the council's portfolio holder for economic growth, said: "By restoring, revitalising and refurbishing these historic shopfronts, it not only helps us to protect heritage in our city, but also aids us in continuing to make Lincoln a great place to enjoy."
