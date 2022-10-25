Grimsby Minster showcases virtual fish tank for art project
Grimsby residents have been invited to view aquatic artworks that will transform buildings in the town.
Residents got creative after they were asked to contribute to a hi-tech giant moving shoal of fish.
Eventually their work will be digitally projected onto buildings in the town to celebrate its fishing history.
A preview of the #MyFishGY Virtual Sea artwork has been installed at Grimsby Minster, which has been transformed into an art gallery for the occasion.
Artistic director Sean Canning said everyone with a link to Grimsby was invited to draw an image of a fish which would be added to the film.
The project began in February, with the first fish designed by a group of Grimsby Institute art students.
Mr Canning said: "Since February, we've been holding creative workshops encouraging everyone young and old, arty and not-arty, enthusiastic and those who are more reserved to add to the shoal.
"At the pop-up tank in Grimsby Minster, we want everyone who's already participated to come down and find their fish."
State-of-the art projection mapping techniques similar to those used in stadium shows are set to project the artwork onto buildings in the town during the February 2023 school half-term holidays.
Organisers said it would be the first time technology has been used like this for a large-scale community collaboration project.
In the meantime, those who contributed work to the project can see the results at Grimsby Minster, with the work on display until Saturday 29 October.
