Lincoln Cathedral clothes bank forced to close after every item taken

Empty rail
All the items on Lincoln Cathedral's "warm rail" were taken on Sunday afternoon

A clothing bank providing coats and jumpers for people in need has been forced to close after it was emptied of all donations.

Lincoln Cathedral's "warm rail" was launched on 17 October, with people invited to contribute unwanted clothes.

But on Sunday afternoon, every item was removed from the rail by what was believed to have been just one person.

A spokesperson said: "We are committed to supporting our local community, but for now the warm rail will be closed."

Samantha Mellows, from Lincoln Cathedral, has urged people to continue to donate items to the warm rail

Samantha Mellows, director of visitor experience and enterprise at the cathedral, said: "We don't know exactly who has taken the donations but we hope it's someone who was in need or who can pass them on to groups that are in need."

Ms Mellows asked people to continue to donate warm clothing and blankets, adding: "We will get the warm rail back up and running."

The warm rail at Lincoln Cathedral usually offers clothing to people in need during the winter

